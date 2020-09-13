M. Wayne
Harris
March 07, 1944-
August 28, 2020
Murfreesboro, Tn.- M. Wayne Harris 76, of Murfreesboro, TN. formally of Harris County, GA, went to be with his Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020.
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the family will plan a Memorial Service at a later date. McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907 is in charge of the arrangements.
Wayne was born March 07, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia son of the late Margie Harris Wetherington, Freeman Harris and Shellie T. Wetherington. Wayne has always enjoyed the family reunions and Christmas get togethers. His wife Cheri has always been the cook and Wayne the talker. She sure will miss those times. It meant more to him than any of us even realize. Every call he received and all the times they spent with him where so much appreciated. Wayne also enjoyed the times he spent with family at Ezell's Catfish Cabin his favorite Columbus restaurant.
Before his death, Wayne was able to experience two of his bucket list items. In March of 2020, he and his son Marc went Zip Lining for the first time on the River walk in Columbus, Ga. He has such a good time; he talked about it for weeks. Time spent with Marc and the experience of zip lining left him wanting more. Then in May of the same year, Wayne went hang gliding at Look out Mountain in Rising Fawn, Ga. with his other son Johnnie. He said if he had the chance he would do both again. Love your family while they are here because tomorrow may never come.
Other than his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Hodge, brother, Guerry Harris and his son Jeff Bethune.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Cheri Williams Harris of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Bridgett Harris (Daddy's Girl); sons, Marc Harris (Tammy) of Harris County, Ga., Johnnie Bethune (Helen) of Henagar, Al., sisters, Camille Roberson of Columbus, Ga., Beverly King of Pine Mountain, Ga., Sheila Miley of Plant City, Fl., Lynn Jones of Valrico, FL., four amazing grandchildren; Jake Harris, Meg Harris, Cody Bethune, Brooke Combs and the adorable great granddaughter Kei Lee Bethune. Wayne is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to say "Thank you" to all the friends and family for their continued prayers and support during this difficult time.
