Mabel
Cosby
March 27, 1928-
April 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mabel Cosby, 92, of Columbus, GA passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Orchard View surrounded by her loving family. Funeral service will be held privately.
Mrs. Cosby was born March 27, 1928 in Tallapoosa, AL, the daughter of the late James and Belle Pless. She would marry Mr. Ozy Greer Cosby on January 10, 1948, and they spent seventy plus years together before he passed. She worked and retired from K-Mart, she was a customer service representative. Mrs. Cosby was the sweetest, kindest and most gentle woman you could ever meet and the strength of our family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ozy Greer Cosby; two children, Jeff Cosby and Cathy Evans; four brothers and one sister. Survivors include seven children, James Cosby (Janel), Melanie Allen, Donnie Cosby (Darlene), Faye Cosby, Pam Mickle (Benny), Barry Cosby (Ginger), and Kim Clark; seventeen grandchildren, and thirty three great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
To our family at Orchard View we would like to give a special thanks for the love and care received. Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2020