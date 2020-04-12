Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Cosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Cosby


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Cosby Obituary
Mabel
Cosby
March 27, 1928-
April 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mabel Cosby, 92, of Columbus, GA passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Orchard View surrounded by her loving family. Funeral service will be held privately.
Mrs. Cosby was born March 27, 1928 in Tallapoosa, AL, the daughter of the late James and Belle Pless. She would marry Mr. Ozy Greer Cosby on January 10, 1948, and they spent seventy plus years together before he passed. She worked and retired from K-Mart, she was a customer service representative. Mrs. Cosby was the sweetest, kindest and most gentle woman you could ever meet and the strength of our family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ozy Greer Cosby; two children, Jeff Cosby and Cathy Evans; four brothers and one sister. Survivors include seven children, James Cosby (Janel), Melanie Allen, Donnie Cosby (Darlene), Faye Cosby, Pam Mickle (Benny), Barry Cosby (Ginger), and Kim Clark; seventeen grandchildren, and thirty three great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
To our family at Orchard View we would like to give a special thanks for the love and care received. Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -