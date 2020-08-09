Mabel S.
Bush
February 18, 1925-
August 6, 2020
Seale, AL- Mabel S. Bush, 95, of Seale, AL passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home.
A private graveside service will be held at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. John Bush and Rev. Richie Ashburn officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL.
Mrs. Bush was born February 18, 1925 in Sharon, PA, daughter of the late Calvin E. Seaburn and Nellie Florence Hedglin Seaburn. She proudly served her country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. After the war, she spent most of her time raising six children. Mrs. Bush was member of the American Legion Auxillary and a long time member of Silver Run Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Bush was preceded in death by her loving husband, James B. Bush; two sons, Calvin Bush and Glenn Bush; a brother, Warren S. Seaburn; a sister, Lois McCartney.
She is survived by two daughters, Leslie B. Ade of Seale, AL and Dot Hathaway and husband Tommy of Phenix City, AL; two sons, John Bush and wife Jeanette of Taylors, SC and Billy Bush of CA; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Faith Radio, P. O. Box 210789, Montgomery, AL 36121-0789
.