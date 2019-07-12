Mable

Bass

November 26, 1939-

July 7, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mable Perry Bass born on November 26, 1939, in Phenix City, AL; the daughter of the late James and Corand Perry. She departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama in Columbus, GA.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama where she was a faithful and dedicated member until her health failed. She was educated in the Russell County School System and she was retired from Mertis Yarn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charlie Frank Bass, Jr, two sons, Curtis Ray Williams and Charles Desselle Bass; two sisters, Vera L. Perry and Mary E. Clay; two brothers, James Perry, Jr. and Frank Perry. She leaves to cherish her loving memories two sons, Benjamin Williams, III of Midland, GA and Kenneth Benton of Columbus, GA; two daughters, Jacqueline D. Bass of Fort Mitchel. AL and Foncilla Bass-Walton of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Catherine Ghant and Martha Ghant both of Columbus, GA: two brothers-in-law, Robert George (Bernice) Bass and James (Delores) Bass both of Columbus, GA; three sisters-in-law, Elaine (Robert) White of Los Angeles, CA, Diane (Bennie) Washington and Dorothy Bass both of Columbus, GA: 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a devoted niece, Valerie Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; she was known to all as the neighborhood mother and grandmother.

Funeral service will be held 1PM EST, Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Chapel of New Generation Memorial Mortuary with Dr. John Wesley Bass, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. EST, Friday, July 12, 2019 according to New Generation Memorial Mortuary, LLC. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 12, 2019