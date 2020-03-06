|
Mable E.
London
September 29, 1934-
March 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mable E. London passed away quietly Tuesday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 85.
A native of Cataula, GA. and the daughter of the late Clifton and Mattie Jenkins, Mrs. London had resided in Columbus most of her life and was a home-maker. She was a member of Holsey Chapel CME Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Ulysses Gaines, Sr. and Hillard London; two daughters, Yolanda Boddie and Veronica Craig; a son, Anthony Gaines and two brothers, Joe Lee Jenkins and Jack Jenkins.
Surviving her departure are her loving and devoted children, Ulysses Gaines, Jr., Larry Gaines(Midge), Sabrina Patterson(William), Melvin Gaines(Vera), Valerie Gaines-Clark(Robert) and Ronnie Gaines; twenty three grandchildren, thirty six great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including a devoted friend, Ms. Elizabeth Fleming.
Mrs. London will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Saturday, March 7, 2020 following a 2:30 P.M. Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc., officiated by Apostle Sherry A. Method. Visitation is 1 til 6:00 P.M. today at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020