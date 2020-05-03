Mable Louise
McMickle Allen
October 9, 1925-
April 30, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mable Louise McMickle Allen, 94, of Phenix City, AL went home to be with her Lord and savior Thursday, April 30, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Landon Vance officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for the public in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL.
Mrs. Allen was born October 9, 1925 in Columbus, GA, daughter of the late Harvey McMickle and Ouida Short McMickle. She retired from Kinnett Dairies with over 35 years of service. Mrs. Allen was a member of Golden Acres Baptist Church since 1954. She taught the 4-5 year old Sunday school class for 46 years. Mrs. Allen enjoyed volunteering at Phenix City Health Care, as well as, sewing, gardening and raising flowers.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her husband, Zemria Max Allen; daughters, Deborah Allen and Iris Lisle; one brother Cliff McMickle and one sister, Mazie Skotzkey.
She is survived by a sister, Christine Hunt of Bradenton, FL; two sons, Tim Allen and wife Connie of Valley, AL and Ed Allen and wife Dee of Phenix City, AL; one daughter, Connie Stinson of Salem, AL; a son-in-law, James Lisle; grandchildren, Keith Allen, Kelli Bowker, Brandon Allen, Miranda Morrell, Amber Watford and BJ Ford; great-grandchildren, Kody, Lucas, Brooks, Rachael, Courtney, Max, Carter, Gracie, Sport, Alexis, Elizabeth, Kyle and Lance; several extended family members and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 3, 2020.