Mable
Newman Belk
January 31, 1924-
June 14, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mable Newman Belk, 96, of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Canterbury Health Facility in Phenix City, AL.
A graveside service will be held 12:00 pm est (11:00 am cst) Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Rosemere Cemetery in Opelika, AL with Rev. Mike Newman officiating.
Mrs. Belk was born January 31, 1924 in Opelika, AL daughter of the late Austin Crawford Newman and Tommie Ford Newman. She was a teacher for several years and later worked in real estate. Mrs. Belk was a long time member of Concord Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clayton S. Newman, Raymond Newman and A. C. "Buck" Newman, Jr.; one grandson, John William Belk, III.
She is survived by two sons, Billy Belk and wife Brenda of Salem, AL and Bubba Belk and wife Susan of Sheridan, MT; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Concord Baptist Church, 321 Lee Road 251, Salem, AL 36874.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.