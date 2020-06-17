Mable Newman Belk
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mable
Newman Belk
January 31, 1924-
June 14, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mable Newman Belk, 96, of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Canterbury Health Facility in Phenix City, AL.
A graveside service will be held 12:00 pm est (11:00 am cst) Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Rosemere Cemetery in Opelika, AL with Rev. Mike Newman officiating.
Mrs. Belk was born January 31, 1924 in Opelika, AL daughter of the late Austin Crawford Newman and Tommie Ford Newman. She was a teacher for several years and later worked in real estate. Mrs. Belk was a long time member of Concord Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clayton S. Newman, Raymond Newman and A. C. "Buck" Newman, Jr.; one grandson, John William Belk, III.
She is survived by two sons, Billy Belk and wife Brenda of Salem, AL and Bubba Belk and wife Susan of Sheridan, MT; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Concord Baptist Church, 321 Lee Road 251, Salem, AL 36874.
To sign the online guest register, visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Rosemere Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved