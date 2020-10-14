Mack Dan
Poindexter
May 27, 1949-
October 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mack Dan Poindexter, 71, of Columbus, GA passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, in Columbus, GA.
A memorial service, funeral service, and interment are being planned. Please visit https://www.banksmemorial.com/
for updates and more information.
Mack was born May 27, 1949, in Peterman, AL to the late Benjamin Poindexter and the late Bertha Lee Poindexter. He graduated from Union High school in 1967. He retired from the Southern Company after many years of service. He served as a Deacon and choir member at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Columbus, GA for many years. He was married to the late Christine Harris Poindexter for 28 years.
Survivors include his 3 daughters, Donna (Corey) Smalls, Raleigh, NC; Tina Poindexter, Roanoke Rapids, NC; and Hope Odom, Columbus, GA; his nephew who he considered like a son, Steven Harris Jr, Atlanta, GA; his sister, Brenda Poindexter, Peterman, AL; 4 brothers, Benjamin (Mattie Mae) Poindexter, Roselle, NJ; Thomas Poindexter, Atlantic City, NJ; James Poindexter, Peterman, AL; and Carl (Annie) Poindexter, Frisco City, AL; 6 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.