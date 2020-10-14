1/1
Mack Dan Poindexter
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mack Dan
Poindexter
May 27, 1949-
October 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mack Dan Poindexter, 71, of Columbus, GA passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, in Columbus, GA.
A memorial service, funeral service, and interment are being planned. Please visit https://www.banksmemorial.com/ for updates and more information.
Mack was born May 27, 1949, in Peterman, AL to the late Benjamin Poindexter and the late Bertha Lee Poindexter. He graduated from Union High school in 1967. He retired from the Southern Company after many years of service. He served as a Deacon and choir member at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Columbus, GA for many years. He was married to the late Christine Harris Poindexter for 28 years.
Survivors include his 3 daughters, Donna (Corey) Smalls, Raleigh, NC; Tina Poindexter, Roanoke Rapids, NC; and Hope Odom, Columbus, GA; his nephew who he considered like a son, Steven Harris Jr, Atlanta, GA; his sister, Brenda Poindexter, Peterman, AL; 4 brothers, Benjamin (Mattie Mae) Poindexter, Roselle, NJ; Thomas Poindexter, Atlantic City, NJ; James Poindexter, Peterman, AL; and Carl (Annie) Poindexter, Frisco City, AL; 6 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved