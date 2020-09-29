Madelyn

Phenix City , AL- Madelyn Franklin, 79, of Phenix City AL passed away on September 26, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus, Georgia.

She was born on April 16, 1941 to Maxwell Roscoe Franklin and Rosa Belle Linton Franklin in Phenix City, Alabama.

She was an LPN at St. Margaret's Hospital in Montgomery, AL. She also worked as a nurse at the Medical Center in Columbus, GA. Madelyn went on to retire from the Police Department in Phenix City, AL as secretary to the Police Chief after 35 years of service.. She was a devoted member of White Rock Assembly of God, and served as secretary there. She loved traveling to Pigeon Forge and Florida, and enjoyed meals with family and friends. Madelyn also enjoyed collecting angels, depression glass, in addition to cups and saucers.

She is preceded in death by her parents Maxwell Roscoe Franklin and Rosa Belle Linton Franklin; six brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, and three sister in laws.

Visitation will be held 6-8pm ET Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET at White Rock Assembly of God with Pastor Ronnie Chaney, Britt Franklin, and Emory Evans officiating.

Committal Service will be held 3:30 pm ET Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Providence Cemetery in Glenwood, AL.







