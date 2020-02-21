|
Cataula, GA- Mrs. Madie V. Richards Dozier, 83, transitioned her life on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her residence in Cataula, GA. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 5435 GA Hwy 315, Fortson, GA with Pastor Mark A. Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Dozier was born to the late Nathan Bridges, Sr. and Nellie Williams on May 16, 1936 in Hamilton, Georgia. She retired from Bibb Manufacturing Company. Mrs. Dozier's favorite saying was, "I am just great, great, GREAT!!!" She is preceded by her parents and her husband. Mrs. Dozier leaves to cherish her precious memories her son, Daniel Richards; five daughters, Miranda Hodge, Dorothy Ward, Agnes Bryan, Verench Shipman and Lyra Williams; four brothers, Jonnie B. Bridges, George Bridges, Lester Bridges and Rev. Nathan Bridges, Jr.; four sisters, Fannie Mae Mason, Corrine Walker, Emma Louise and Martha Ann Fannin; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
