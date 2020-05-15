Mae Etter
Tinsley Lumry
December 28, 1925-
May 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mae Etter Tinsley Lumry, 94, of Columbus, GA, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Lumry was born on December 28, 1925 in Moultrie, GA. to the late Wesley Radford and Eleanor Kelley Radford. She attended the Bay Pole School in Moultrie, GA. After moving to Columbus, Mrs. Lumry worked for Bibb Mill until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling and cooking for her family especially baking her famous homemade chocolate cake. Mrs. Lumry always enjoyed getting together for the Holidays and spending time with all her grandchildren great grandchildren and her great great grandchildren. Mrs. Lumry was a loving grandmother and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Theodore Tinsley and her second husband, Robert Lumry. Mrs. Lumry was also preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Lynn and four brothers, Johnny W. Radford, Aaron "Wonzie Radford, Vonnie Radford and David Radford.
Survivors include her daughter, JoAnn Branson (Tim) of Columbus, GA and her son, J.T. Tinsley (Karen) of Eufaula, AL., grandchildren, James Crosby, Bobby Harp, Kevin Harp (Stephanie), Tereasa Dugard (Steve), Katrina Mallette (Eric), Jason Tinsley (Christy) and Alex Tinsley (Tina), 16 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences and fond memories for the Lumry family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Striffler-Hamby Mortuary will be following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the funeral.
Tinsley Lumry
December 28, 1925-
May 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mae Etter Tinsley Lumry, 94, of Columbus, GA, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Lumry was born on December 28, 1925 in Moultrie, GA. to the late Wesley Radford and Eleanor Kelley Radford. She attended the Bay Pole School in Moultrie, GA. After moving to Columbus, Mrs. Lumry worked for Bibb Mill until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling and cooking for her family especially baking her famous homemade chocolate cake. Mrs. Lumry always enjoyed getting together for the Holidays and spending time with all her grandchildren great grandchildren and her great great grandchildren. Mrs. Lumry was a loving grandmother and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Theodore Tinsley and her second husband, Robert Lumry. Mrs. Lumry was also preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Lynn and four brothers, Johnny W. Radford, Aaron "Wonzie Radford, Vonnie Radford and David Radford.
Survivors include her daughter, JoAnn Branson (Tim) of Columbus, GA and her son, J.T. Tinsley (Karen) of Eufaula, AL., grandchildren, James Crosby, Bobby Harp, Kevin Harp (Stephanie), Tereasa Dugard (Steve), Katrina Mallette (Eric), Jason Tinsley (Christy) and Alex Tinsley (Tina), 16 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences and fond memories for the Lumry family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Striffler-Hamby Mortuary will be following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the funeral.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 15, 2020.