Mae FrancisEchols CrockerMarch 4, 1928-June 12, 2020Columbus, Georgia- Mae Francis Crocker, 92, of Columbus, GA, passed Friday, June 12, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at11 A.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers Way, Columbus. Due to CDC guidelines related to COVID-19, the attendance is limited to family members. The family invites the public to attend the committal service at Evergreen Memorial Park at 12:30 P.M. to celebrate her committal to heaven. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 5 P.M. Mrs. Crocker was born March 4, 1928 in Russell County, AL, daughter of the late Rosa Easter Adams and Henry Echols, Sr. She was the eldest of five siblings. She was married to the late Curtis Crocker, Sr. in 1950 and raised five children: Gregory, Judith Denise, Rebecca Rose and Curtis, Jr. Mrs. Crocker was a dedicated member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and served as a Sunday School Teacher, a Deaconess, a member of the Missionary Society, the Senior Ministry and the Seniors On The Move (SOTM). She was a 1946 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and attended the Professional Nursing School at the Columbus Medical Center of Nursing from 1948 to 1951. Mrs. Crocker worked at the Medical Center and Martin Army Hospitals for 30 years and retired in 1992. As a leading Registered Nurse (RN), with affiliations and expertise in cardiac care and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), she was a faithful member of the Professional Registered Nurses' Alumni in Columbus. Mrs. Crocker always exemplified an air of heartfelt love and concern as she met everyone. Preceding her in death was her husband of 72 years, Deacon Curtis Crocker, Sr. and her youngest brother, Mr. Henry Echols, Jr (Doris). Mrs. Crocker is survived by: her children, Gregory and Constance Crocker; Dr. Judith Denise Crocker and Joseph Davis; Dr. Rebecca Crocker McMullen and Rev. Atty. Calvin McMullen; and Rev. Dr. Curtis Crocker, Jr and Lesha Crocker. Other survivors include: her brother, DClinton and Mabel Echols; two sisters, Mary Echols Lester and Rosa Echols Berry; her sister-in-law, Bettye Crocker Sims; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved greatly.