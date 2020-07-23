Mae HicksMarshallApril 11, 1926-July 16, 2020Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mae Willie Hicks Marshall transitioned home peacefully Thursday at her home. She was 94 years of age.The daughter of the late Lee and Mamie Trimble Hicks, Mrs. Marshall was born in Waverly, AL on April 11, 1926. She obtained her secular education within the Tallapoosa County Schools and was a baptized at Hicks Chapel AME Church at an early age. She later united with Allen Temple AME Church in Columbus where she served faithfully with the Trustee and Missionary Ministries, the Young Peoples Departments, the Senior Choir, as a Sunday School Teacher, and was the Church Secretary. She retired from Sears Robebuck & Co. after 19 years of service. She was an avid gardener and loved sewing. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 43 years, Mr. Eddie Marshall; and 18 siblings.Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her loving and devoted daughter and granddaughter, Sylvia Marshall Black and Charla Black; one sister, Zora Turner; three sisters-in-law, Brendell Hicks, Lillie Hicks and Priscilla McKenzie; three cousins, Helen Dayley, Delafae Leach and Ruby Travis, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.