Pastor Mae Letha Bell
Pastor
Mae Letha
Bell
January 8, 1930-
June 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Pastor Mae Letha Bell transitioned home peacefully Saturday surrounded by her family. She was 90 years of age.
The beloved daughter of the late John T. and Julia Ellis Chatmon, Pastor Bell was born in Broxton, GA and was a graduate of Irvin County High School. She received further studies at Columbus Technical College. Pastor Bell, along with her husband, the late Deacon Robert Bell, Sr., were the Founders of the Open Door Church of Deliverance where she also served as Senior Pastor.
Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Thresa Johnson, and her siblings, Thomas C., Albert, Robert L., Jimmie L. and Aretha Precious Chatmon, Emma Nixon and Lillie M. Gainey. Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her children, Dora Chatmon Joiner, Mae Linda Bell Harris (Grant), Alice Bell Dean, Robert L. Bell (Debra), Vickie Boggess-Bell and Glendia Bell Ford; three sons-in-law, Jerome Johnson, Tom Joiner and Clarence Boggus; twenty-five grandchildren, thirty nine great grandchildren and one great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, Church family and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Pastor Bell will be held at 12 noon, Today, June 26, 2020 on the grounds of the Open Door Church of Deliverance with the interment following in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pastor Corey Neal will officiate. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
June 24, 2020
My thoughts are with Mrs. Bells family during this sad time. I know she is rejoicing in heaven with Mr. Bell.
Rachel Figueroa, Suntrust Bank
Acquaintance
