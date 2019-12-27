|
Magdalene
Banf Ward
November 3, 1945-
December 23, 2019
Knoxville, TN- Magdalene Banf Ward, 74, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 23, 2019.
She was born on November 3, 1945 in Siegen, Germany to the late Wilhelm & Erika Banf. As a girl, she enjoyed helping her parents on the dairy farm and playing soccer. She was the goalie for her school team. She accepted Christ at the age of 14 at a Billy Graham Crusade in Germany. After high school, she studied and completed an apprenticeship as a Podiatrist's Assistant.
In 1962, she met the love of her life, SGT Carl Gene Ward of the US Army. She moved to the States and married in 1964. She taught herself English by using a dictionary and watching television. In 1966, they were blessed with a son, Carl Wilhelm Ward, who was the second love of her life. She was a devoted mother and wife.
In May of 1968, Magdalene was struck by tragedy and was widowed by losing her husband in the Vietnam War. She never fully recovered from her loss but pressed on to raise her son and serve the Lord.
Magdalene, also known as Maggie, worked for many years as a driver for National Car Rental out of the Columbus Metropolitan Airport. She also worked for Christian Life Church for over 30 years and was totally dedicated to God's call and the church.
Most importantly, she was a mighty Prayer Warrior and was faithful and diligent to pray for and with anyone who asked. She took that commission very seriously and this world was blessed and better for it.
Magdalene is survived by her son, Carl Wilhelm Ward and daughter-in-law, Jeannie Ward and her grandchildren, Carl Andrew Ward, Alaina & Luke Daleiden-Rediger, and great grandson, Clark Everett Daleiden-Rediger.
She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Heiner & Hannelore Banf, of Seigen, Germany.
Nieces and nephews, Chiara & Toby Duke, Marla & Matthew Wedgeworth, Bobby & Frances Carter and many wonderful great nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by her sisters, Maria Helena Banf and Gertrude (Trudy) Banf Carter Pisano.
The funeral will be on Sunday, December 29th at Knoxville Christian Center 818 N Cedar Bluff Knoxville, TN 37923 at 2:00 pm EST. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Eudora, Arkansas on January 4th at 3pm CST. A Memorial Service will be held at Christian Life Church 259 Hwy 165 Phenix City, AL 36869 on Sunday, January 12 at 10:30am EST.
In lieu of flowers, we are requesting that donations be sent to Christian Life Church in her honor. www.christianlifephenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 27, 2019