Maggie Mae Purmort

Watson

October 24, 1930-

May 5, 2019

Columbus, GA- Maggie Mae Purmort Watson, 88, of Columbus, GA died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Piedmont Northside Hospital.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Watson was born October 24, 1930 in Montezuma, GA daughter of the late Paul W. Purmort and Edna Yates Purmort. She worked as a Unit Secretary at Doctor's Hospital. Mae touched many lives with her unique sense of humor. She had such a lust for life and this attitude for living was contagious. People anticipated which hat or outfit she might wear next.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LTC (Ret.) Joseph E. Watson.

Survivors include her children, Nicky Evans (Frances) of Murfreesboro, N.C., Rhon Evans (Nina Harmon) of Abilene, TX and Georgia Lynn Haywood of Columbus, GA, grandchildren, Nigel Evans (Lorrie) of Lisbon, ME, Jenny Lynn Murray of Atlanta, GA and Megan Evans of Ashville, N.C., sister, Pat Rodrigues (Bob) of Columbus, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Food Closet 212 12th St. Columbus, GA 31901.

