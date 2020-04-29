Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Resources
More Obituaries for Maggie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maggie Mae Smith


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maggie Mae Smith Obituary
Maggie Mae
Smith
December 9, 1935-
April 26, 2020
Valley, AL- Maggie Mae Smith, 84 of Valley, Alabama passed away April 26, 2020 at Valley Park Manor in Valley, Alabama. She was born December 9, 1935 in Barbour County, Alabama; daughter of the late J.C. Baxley and Annie Bell Watson Baxley. She retired from the Columbus Ledger and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include her son, James Green of Smiths, AL, four daughters, Jenifer Schmitt of Smiths, AL, Gwendalyn Wimbish (Bill) of Newport, NC, Cheryl McMullin (Mike) of Phenix City, AL, April Walker (Stephen) of Valley, AL, three sisters, Agnes Tew of Columbus, GA, Elizabeth Turner of Phenix City, AL, Jerrilla Capozzia of Geneva, FL, two brothers, Dewey Baxley of Ft. Mitchell, AL, Frankie Baxley of Gracewood, GA, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In keeping with the efforts to assure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pandemic, the family will hold a private service at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL officiated by Rev. Wayne Ivey with burial at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maggie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -