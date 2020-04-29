|
Maggie Mae
Smith
December 9, 1935-
April 26, 2020
Valley, AL- Maggie Mae Smith, 84 of Valley, Alabama passed away April 26, 2020 at Valley Park Manor in Valley, Alabama. She was born December 9, 1935 in Barbour County, Alabama; daughter of the late J.C. Baxley and Annie Bell Watson Baxley. She retired from the Columbus Ledger and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include her son, James Green of Smiths, AL, four daughters, Jenifer Schmitt of Smiths, AL, Gwendalyn Wimbish (Bill) of Newport, NC, Cheryl McMullin (Mike) of Phenix City, AL, April Walker (Stephen) of Valley, AL, three sisters, Agnes Tew of Columbus, GA, Elizabeth Turner of Phenix City, AL, Jerrilla Capozzia of Geneva, FL, two brothers, Dewey Baxley of Ft. Mitchell, AL, Frankie Baxley of Gracewood, GA, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In keeping with the efforts to assure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pandemic, the family will hold a private service at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL officiated by Rev. Wayne Ivey with burial at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2020