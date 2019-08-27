|
|
Maggie
Morgan
November 4, 1944-
August 22, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Maggie Morgan, 74, of Phenix City, AL died Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Jeffery L. McCauley, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Morgan was born November 4, 1944 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Joe Morgan and the late Daisy Morgan. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, served as a childcare provider, and a domestic worker.
Survivors include, one son, Joe Anthony Morgan of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Lillian Willson (Frank) of Smiths Station, AL; one brother, Joe Morgan (Florence) of Smiths Station, AL; sister-in-law, Johnnie Morgan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019