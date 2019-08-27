Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Smiths Station, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maggie Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maggie Morgan


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maggie Morgan Obituary
Maggie
Morgan
November 4, 1944-
August 22, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Maggie Morgan, 74, of Phenix City, AL died Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Jeffery L. McCauley, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Morgan was born November 4, 1944 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Joe Morgan and the late Daisy Morgan. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, served as a childcare provider, and a domestic worker.
Survivors include, one son, Joe Anthony Morgan of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Lillian Willson (Frank) of Smiths Station, AL; one brother, Joe Morgan (Florence) of Smiths Station, AL; sister-in-law, Johnnie Morgan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maggie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now