Maggie P.
Williams
September 23, 1942-
August 15, 2020
Carrollton, GA- Mrs. Maggie Parrish Williams of Carrollton, GA., formerly of Columbus, passed away quietly Saturday at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton at the age of 77.
A native of Swainsboro, GA., and the daughter of the late Rueben T. and Anna Gibbons Parrish, Mrs. Williams received her undergraduate degree from Ft. Valley State College and her Masters Degree from the University of Detroit. Moving to Columbus in 1967, she was a classroom educator in the Muscogee County School District for some 37 years prior to her retirement. Her last tenure was at William H. Spencer High School. A very devout member of First African Baptist Church, Mrs. Williams had been active with the Deaconess Ministry, Rebekka Circle, general Missionary Circle, Smithsonian Choir and the Frank E. Beauford Sunday School Class. Civic and Social activities were memberships in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Ft. Valley State College Alumni Association, NEA, GEA, GRTA and a Life member of Council of Mathematics. She also was a volunteer for the local public libraries in Columbus. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mark A. Williams and six siblings, Thomas Parrish, Jane P. Williams, Horace Parrish, Dessie Parrish, Robert Parrish and Ned Parrish.
Survivors include a loving and devoted daughter, Monica Williams Smith(Frederick); two grandchildren, Layla and Cameron Smith; four siblings, Johnnie Parrish(Dorothy), Earl Parrish, Lillie R. Nealey and Annie J. Cook; a brother-in-law, Michael Williams(Barbara); a sister-in-law, Jean Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Williams will be held at the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. A public viewing will be 1:00 til 2:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com