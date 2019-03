Rev. Mahlon Jay

Hyatt

December 25, 1932-

February 27, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mahlon Jay Hyatt, 86, of Columbus, GA passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Orchard View. A funeral service will be held at Vance-Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Friday, March 8, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST) with Rev. Dick Reese officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 7, 2018 at Vance-Brooks Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. (EST).

Mr. Hyatt was born on December 25, 1932 in Spencer, IN to the late George and Rosa Hyatt. He proudly served in the US Marines and was a veteran of the Korean War. He later went on to become a Master Machinist in Marion County, Indiana. Mr. Hyatt was a member of Calvary Christian Church, the Shriners, and VFW. In addition, he was a 33rd Degree Mason at Lodge 444. He was a big Georgia Bulldogs fan, enjoyed listening to the Indianapolis 500 race and singing, but everyone knew his family was his heart.

Other than his parents, Mr. Hyatt is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Connie; son, Timothy Hyatt; brother, George Hyatt, Jr.; sisters, Betty Jo Staib, and Helen Hahn.

Survivors include his daughters, Lea Rieder (Terrence) of Columbus, GA and Martha Greene of Columbus, GA; sons, Mark Hyatt of Columbus, GA and Mathew Hyatt of Boulder, CO; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary