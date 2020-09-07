Maida AmeliaCharles McCannFebruary 9, 1940-August 19, 2020COLUMBUS, GA- Maida was born February 9, 1940 in Washington, D.C., the 4th of five children, to Philip Arthur Charles and Emma Viola (Hardesty) Charles. She graduated from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, VA in 1958 and loved to dance and sing. Maida's true passion and life-long avocation was nursing. She graduated from the Washington Hospital Center School of Nursing in 1961 and started in labor in delivery at the Columbia Hospital for Women. Maida rarely strayed far from labor and delivery during her career and helped welcome thousands of babies into this world. After a twenty-year break, Maida continued her education, earningher Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Nursing and her Nurse Practitioner certification from Emory University School of Medicine in 1993. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, the nursing honor society. Maida was a staunch believer in the power of nursing and put her passion and experience into teaching nursing at Southern Union State and Auburn University for several years.She met her future husband, Walter "Pat" McCann on a blind date and they were married in July of 1963 in Ft. Meyer, VA, despite Pat being not much for dancing. Love is funny that way. They were married for 39 years at the time of his death in 2002. Together they had three sons; Ryan (Sandi) McCann of Columbus, GA; Chris (Irene) McCann of La Jolla, CA; and Greg (Lisa) McCann of Federal Way, WA. As an Army family, they moved many times over the years, ultimately settling in Columbus upon Pat's retirement from the Army.Maida loved the arts and handcrafting and over the years took up ceramics, macrame, and oil painting. She was an accomplished seamstress and particularly enjoyed making Halloween costumes for her children. The cape from a 1978 Darth Vader costume (Chris) is still in use today (Greg). She also loved to read and to garden.Maida was an avid member of the Red Hat Peaches group and the Military Officers Auxiliary Association as well as a Rivercenter for the Performing Arts volunteer. Maida and Pat enjoyed traveling and shooting sporting clays together, but Maida's real joy was her children and 10 grandchildren; Colton McKay, Collin McCann, Chason McKay, Morgan McCann, Chandler McCann, Emma McCann, Nico McCann, George McCann, Annalise McCann and James McCann.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as her sister Barbara Carter Cooper of Winston-Salem, NC. She is survived by her 3 sons and grandchildren as well as her sister, Shirley Humphries of Washington, D.C., brothers, Phillip (Sandy) Charles, Jr. of Front Royal, VA and Richard (Louise) Charles of Cookeville, TN.Maida passed peacefully at Columbus Hospice after a brief bout with COVID-19. She was laid to rest privately at the Main Post Cemetery on Ft. Benning. Services for friends and family will be held at a later date when it's safer for people to travel. Please contact Striffler-Hamby about future arrangements.