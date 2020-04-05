Home

Maj Allan Donald "Don" (Ret.) Baldwin


1937 - 2020
Maj Allan Donald "Don" (Ret.) Baldwin Obituary
MAJ (Ret.) Allan Donald "Don"
Baldwin
July 10, 1937-
March 31, 2020
Columbus, GA- MAJ (Ret.) Allan Donald "Don" Baldwin, age 82, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020. A visitation for the family of MAJ (Ret.) Baldwin will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. Following the visitation, the family will conduct a private graveside celebration of Don's life at the Main Post Cemetery, Fort Benning, GA.
Don was born July 10, 1937 in Clearwater, Florida to his late parents Martha Harris Baldwin and Alva Raymond Baldwin. After graduating high school, he joined the US Marine Corps and later joined the US Army. He served his country proudly as a 3-tour veteran of the Vietnam War and earned the rank of Major. Don lived life to the fullest. He was always active and engaged in all he did. He had a solid foundation and was a respected born leader but also one who had a servant's heart. A highly decorated soldier, he loved serving his country and was always willing to help his family and others in the community. He enjoyed driving Corvettes, having a strawberry milk shake, playing with the grandchildren and telling stories of his youth. He taught his sons by example to have respect, how to be a good person, and how to be a good husband and dad. Don will always be remembered as being a great role model of a man.
MAJ (Ret.) Don Baldwin is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Louise Didion Baldwin and son Jonathan D Baldwin. He is survived by: sons, Douglas W Brown (Heather) of Columbus, GA, Jeffrey D Baldwin (Krysten) of Forsyth, GA, and Kevin D Brown (April Holmes) of Columbus, GA; granddaughters, Kristin Nichole Baldwin, Lindsey Brown Martin, Jessica Baldwin Hurd, Alexis Alyse Baldwin, Grace Elizabeth Stoerkel; grandson, Caleb William Hamlin, great-grandchildren, Jackson Robert Foster, Judah William Hurd, Zachary Chase Martin, Asa Shaw Hurd, Sadie Grace Martin, Olivia Anne Sears, Aspen Gail Hurd; and niece, Natasha Veronica Baldwin.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Baldwin family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2020
