Ellerslie, GA- Maj (Ret) Charles F. Grandgeorge, 76, of Ellerslie, GA passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Anne Catholic Church, with Father Robert Schlageter officiating. The funeral procession will follow immediately after mass, with burial at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL.

The Rosary will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA, 31907 with visitation immediately following the rosary until 8 p.m.

Maj Grandgeorge, was born July 12, 1942, in Iowa City, Iowa, and was the son of the late Russell Dale and Marjorie High Grandgeorge.

Maj Grandgeorge proudly served in the army for 24 ½ years. He served as an 8th Armor Honor Guard in Korea, and the President Honor Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown soldier, tours in Korea, Germany and two tours in Vietnam where he received the purple heart, the Bronze Star Medial with four Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters and "V" device.

He loved gardening, taking care of the birds, and woodworking. Earlier in life, he was heavily involved with the Boy Scouts and was a camp counselor at Catalina, Island, CA, and earned the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award. He was the Youth Group Minister at Holy Family Catholic Church, where he led the youth group to Denver, Colorado, to see Pope John Paul. He loved teaching religious classes and preparing young adults for the sacrament of confirmation.

In addition to his parents, Maj Grandgeorge was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Dale (infant), Donald Grandgeorge (Castaic, CA), two brother-in-laws, Henry F. Pasko and Vincent G. Pasko and a sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Pasko.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Pasko Grandgeorge, two brothers James Grandgeorge, wife Jackie (Independence, CA), Craig Grandgeorge, wife Cindy (New Burg, OR) daughters Ginger Gale Carter, husband Joe (Orlando, FL), and Destina (Desi) Brewer,(Ruskin, FL) son, Russell Dale Grandgeorge, (Orlando, FL) Step-sons, David Peluso, wife Dawn, (Forsyth, GA) Donald W. Lewis, wife Danielle (Gainesville, GA) and step-daughter Candice Lewis Kennedy, husband, Ryan (Fortson, GA), brother-in- law, Chester E. Pasko (Sue) of Sutherland, VA, and a sister-in-law, Cynthia Pasko Denzik of Columbus, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition, a special thanks to Phil Kearns (Melbourne, FL), Jim Knopp,(Atlanta, GA), Pete Juvet, (Seattle, WA), Larry Kerr, (Seattle, WA), and Jim Holland (Tallahassee, FL) OCS 6-65 graduates, who kept in touch with him throughout the last two years, and honored him with many kind words and a memorial at the OCS Hall of Fame, for his leadership, guidance and friendship, that gave them the confidence to become infantry officers.

In place of flowers, the family request contributions to the St. Anne Catholic Church in memory of Chuck Grandgeorge. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 26, 2019