Maj (Ret) Edward
Gilmore
June 12, 1939-
August 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Maj (Ret) Edward Gilmore, 81, of Columbus, GA. passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. CST Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Tallapoosa County Memorial Gardens in Camp Hill, AL. with Reverend Dr. George Haugen officiating.
Gil was born on June 12, 1939 in Winfield, KS. to the late Elwood Gilmore and Alice Saunders Keith. After graduating high school in Monahans,TX. he attended the University of Maryland where he received a BS degree in Psychology and History. He joined the U.S. Army in August 1958. During Gil's time at Ft. Benning he met Virginia L. Davis who became his bride on November 29, 1968 in Dadeville, AL. After his first tour in Vietnam he was stationed at Ft. Jackson on South Carolina where his Daughter Maria Lynn Gilmore was born on July 6, 1970.
During his second tour in Vietnam, he served as the Commander of the 2nd Brigade Forward Service and Support Element (FSSE). Gil was promoted to Major on May 6, 1978. His retirement came in September 2001 after 22 years in the Army and 19 years of Civil Service. Gil was a faithful member of Edgewood Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Virginia D. Gilmore of Columbus, GA, daughter Lynn Summers (Ron) of Midland, GA. grandchildren, Jackson Davis Summers, Molly Blair Summers and Ashley Lynn Summers, brother, sister-in-law, Nina Johnson (Tony) of Jacksons Gap, AL. niece, Lynsey Johnson Neighbors (Phillip) of Wetumpka, AL. nephew, Shawn Johnson of Jacksons Gap, AL. great niece, Langley Neighbors and great nephews, Dylan Johnson (Season), Alex Johnson and John Neighbors. great great nephews, Truxton Johnson, Nash Johnson.
Gil's life journey ended Friday, August 7, 2020, he is now resting in the love of Jesus.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to Edgewood Presbyterian Church or the Salvation Army.
Condolences and fond memories for the Gilmore family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com