Major Alex L. (Ret.) Greene Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Major's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Major (Ret.) Alex L.
Greene, Sr.
October 28, 1931-
June 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Retired Major Alex Lee Greene, Sr. transitioned home peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by the love of his family. He was 88 years of age.
Born in Louisville, GA, and the son of the late Jessie and Hattie Hall Greene, Major Greene was a United States Army Veteran who retired following 20 years of dedicated service. Among his many medals and awards he was the recipient of the Bronze Star. He obtained a Bachelors degree from South Carolina State University, and owned and operated the Double Cola Soda Company. He was a member of New Bethel AME Church where he served as a Trustee and with the finance department .
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Robert, Sr., Otis J., William and Mary Greene Sharp, Ophelia Ruff and Frances Greene Harris. Surviving his departure with cherished memories include: his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Mrs. Lovis King Greene; a son, Alex L. Greene, Jr.; three grandchildren, Simone Greene, Alexis Greene (Adam) and Destinee Doucette; one great grandson, Adam Berrow, Jr; loving in-laws, Frances Smith, S. T. King and Otis Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Major Retired Greene will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the gravesite at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pastor Mavis Brown will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded. The visitation is Today, 3 til 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved