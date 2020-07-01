Major (Ret.) Alex L.
Greene, Sr.
October 28, 1931-
June 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Retired Major Alex Lee Greene, Sr. transitioned home peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by the love of his family. He was 88 years of age.
Born in Louisville, GA, and the son of the late Jessie and Hattie Hall Greene, Major Greene was a United States Army Veteran who retired following 20 years of dedicated service. Among his many medals and awards he was the recipient of the Bronze Star. He obtained a Bachelors degree from South Carolina State University, and owned and operated the Double Cola Soda Company. He was a member of New Bethel AME Church where he served as a Trustee and with the finance department .
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Robert, Sr., Otis J., William and Mary Greene Sharp, Ophelia Ruff and Frances Greene Harris. Surviving his departure with cherished memories include: his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Mrs. Lovis King Greene; a son, Alex L. Greene, Jr.; three grandchildren, Simone Greene, Alexis Greene (Adam) and Destinee Doucette; one great grandson, Adam Berrow, Jr; loving in-laws, Frances Smith, S. T. King and Otis Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Major Retired Greene will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the gravesite at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pastor Mavis Brown will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded. The visitation is Today, 3 til 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Greene, Sr.
October 28, 1931-
June 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Retired Major Alex Lee Greene, Sr. transitioned home peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by the love of his family. He was 88 years of age.
Born in Louisville, GA, and the son of the late Jessie and Hattie Hall Greene, Major Greene was a United States Army Veteran who retired following 20 years of dedicated service. Among his many medals and awards he was the recipient of the Bronze Star. He obtained a Bachelors degree from South Carolina State University, and owned and operated the Double Cola Soda Company. He was a member of New Bethel AME Church where he served as a Trustee and with the finance department .
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Robert, Sr., Otis J., William and Mary Greene Sharp, Ophelia Ruff and Frances Greene Harris. Surviving his departure with cherished memories include: his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Mrs. Lovis King Greene; a son, Alex L. Greene, Jr.; three grandchildren, Simone Greene, Alexis Greene (Adam) and Destinee Doucette; one great grandson, Adam Berrow, Jr; loving in-laws, Frances Smith, S. T. King and Otis Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Major Retired Greene will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the gravesite at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pastor Mavis Brown will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded. The visitation is Today, 3 til 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.