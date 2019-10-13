Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Major Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major Douglas Miller (Ret.) Hughes


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Major Douglas Miller (Ret.) Hughes Obituary
Major (Ret.) Douglas Miller
Hughes
November 10, 1939-
October 8, 2019
Cataula, Georgia- Major (Rt.) Douglas Miller Hughes, 79 of Cataula, Georgia died Tuesday, October 08, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside services with full Military Honors will be held 2:30 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.
Major Hughes was born November 10, 1939 in Kingston, New York son of the late Robert and Dorothy Hughes. He received his undergraduate degree at Alfred University in Alfred, New York and two master's degrees from Troy University. He served in the United States Army for 22 years, was a Master Aviator flying both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft with two combat tours in Vietnam. After his retirement from active duty, he was employed as a DOD civilian at Ft. Benning for 24 years and was recognized nationally for his work with the development and implementation of night vision equipment for the infantry soldier. Major Hughes enjoyed time with his family and the family pets. He was an avid Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs and Columbus Cottonmouths Fan.
Survivors include his wife, Noreen; three children, Holly Gauden (Randall), Kenneth Hughes (Karen), and Steven Hughes; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to PAWS Humane 4900 Milgen Road Columbus, Ga. 31907 or to the 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 322256 or woundedwarriorproject.org
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Major's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now