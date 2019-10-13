|
|
Major (Ret.) Douglas Miller
Hughes
November 10, 1939-
October 8, 2019
Cataula, Georgia- Major (Rt.) Douglas Miller Hughes, 79 of Cataula, Georgia died Tuesday, October 08, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside services with full Military Honors will be held 2:30 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.
Major Hughes was born November 10, 1939 in Kingston, New York son of the late Robert and Dorothy Hughes. He received his undergraduate degree at Alfred University in Alfred, New York and two master's degrees from Troy University. He served in the United States Army for 22 years, was a Master Aviator flying both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft with two combat tours in Vietnam. After his retirement from active duty, he was employed as a DOD civilian at Ft. Benning for 24 years and was recognized nationally for his work with the development and implementation of night vision equipment for the infantry soldier. Major Hughes enjoyed time with his family and the family pets. He was an avid Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs and Columbus Cottonmouths Fan.
Survivors include his wife, Noreen; three children, Holly Gauden (Randall), Kenneth Hughes (Karen), and Steven Hughes; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to PAWS Humane 4900 Milgen Road Columbus, Ga. 31907 or to the 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 322256 or woundedwarriorproject.org
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 13, 2019