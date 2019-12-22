|
Richmond Hill, GA- Major Johnathan Edward Jackson, 34, transitioned Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home. Funeral service will be Monday, December 23, 2019 1:00 pm at Abundant Life Full Gospel Outreach Church, 6001 Buena Vista Road, Columbus, GA. Evangelist Angela Stewart will be the eulogist. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery with Full Military Honors according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Major Jackson was born May 13, 1985, the only son of Kenneth and Lucille Jackson in Columbus, GA. He was a 2003 graduate of Kendrick High School and in 2009, he received his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Columbus State University. Maj. Jackson leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, the love of his life, Keisha Jackson; his children, Jeremiah Jackson, Carter Jackson and Layla Jackson; father, Kenneth Jackson; four sisters, Jessica Ware, Jennifer Parker, Jasmine and Jaelyn Jackson; father-in-law, Lorenzo; mother-in-law, Vanessa Dunlap, brothers-in-law, Antonio Adams and Lorenzo Dunlap, Jr.; sister-in-law, Demetria Dunlap; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 22, 2019