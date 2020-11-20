Major (Ret) Robert E. Pritchett, Sr.
January 15, 1931 - November 15, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Major (Ret.) Robert E. Pritchett, Sr. 89, of Columbus, Georgia died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907 is in charge of arrangements.
Major Pritchett was born January 15, 1931 in Anderson, Indiana son of the late Hugh and Geneva Zirkelbach Pritchett. He retired as a Major in the United States Army serving in Vietnam. While serving, Major Pritchett received the following awards: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation Badge with Palm1 Overseas.
Major Pritchett is survived by one sister Janet Dyer (Steve) of New Castle, IN. He is the father of 12 children, 26 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grand-children.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Preferred Care Hospice https://www.preferredcarehospice.com/
or the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/