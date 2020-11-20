1/1
Major Robert E. (Ret) Pritchett Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Major's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Major (Ret) Robert E. Pritchett, Sr.
January 15, 1931 - November 15, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Major (Ret.) Robert E. Pritchett, Sr. 89, of Columbus, Georgia died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907 is in charge of arrangements.
Major Pritchett was born January 15, 1931 in Anderson, Indiana son of the late Hugh and Geneva Zirkelbach Pritchett. He retired as a Major in the United States Army serving in Vietnam. While serving, Major Pritchett received the following awards: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation Badge with Palm1 Overseas.
Major Pritchett is survived by one sister Janet Dyer (Steve) of New Castle, IN. He is the father of 12 children, 26 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grand-children.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Preferred Care Hospice https://www.preferredcarehospice.com/ or the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved