- Little Miss Makenzie Evans, affectionately known as "Lollipop," age 5, of Columbus , passed Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 to 6 PM at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue, Columbus. Makenzie was born January 29, 2014 , daughter of Darius Davis and Starchez Morris. She attended Pre K at Childcare Network. Makenzie loved playing with her sisters and brother, she loved dancing, and loved Burger King. Her favorite song was "KIKI Do You Love Me," by Drake. In addition to her mother, her survivors include: one brother, Quamaine Hawk, Jr.; two sisters, Trezlynn and Ke`Maya Morris; her maternal grandmother, Tina Morris; maternal grandfather, Rochester Davis; paternal grandparents, Bernice and Michael Davis and a host of relatives. Please visit www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 7, 2019