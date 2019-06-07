Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Makenzie Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Makenzie "Lollipop" Evans


2014 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Makenzie "Lollipop" Evans Obituary
Makenzie
"Lollipop" Evans

January 29, 2014-
June 1, 2019
Columbus, Georgia
- Little Miss Makenzie Evans, affectionately known as "Lollipop," age 5, of Columbus , passed Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 to 6 PM at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue, Columbus. Makenzie was born January 29, 2014 , daughter of Darius Davis and Starchez Morris. She attended Pre K at Childcare Network. Makenzie loved playing with her sisters and brother, she loved dancing, and loved Burger King. Her favorite song was "KIKI Do You Love Me," by Drake. In addition to her mother, her survivors include: one brother, Quamaine Hawk, Jr.; two sisters, Trezlynn and Ke`Maya Morris; her maternal grandmother, Tina Morris; maternal grandfather, Rochester Davis; paternal grandparents, Bernice and Michael Davis and a host of relatives. Please visit www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now