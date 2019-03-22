Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
Marcus Antonio Murphy Sr.


Marcus Antonio Murphy Sr. Obituary
Marcus Antonio
Murphy, Sr.
May 4, 1975-
March 14, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Marcus Antonio Murphy, 43, of Columbus died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be held
11 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Curtis Crocker, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Murphy was born May 4, 1975 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Clarence Murphy and Mrs. Doris (Lummie) Dent of Columbus, GA. In addition to his mother, survivors include: his wife, Shanta' Phillips-Murphy; one son, Marcus Antonio Murphy, Jr.; two brothers, Reginald (Chearinea) Murphy and Travis Murphy; one sister, D'yanna Murphy; grandmother, Mary Alice Jones his mother-in-law, Helen Phillips, brother-in-law, Steven (Deborah) Phillips, three nieces, four nephews and a host of relatives and friends including a devoted friend, Linette White.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019
