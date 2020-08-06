Marcus D.
James
May 23, 1975-
August 1, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Marcus D. James, 45, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, August 1 in Phenix City, AL.
A private service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 and public visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. James was born May 23, 1975 in Columbus, GA to Agatha Hudson Hill and the late Curtis Lee James, Jr. He was a 1993 graduate of Central High School, formerly employed with 4 Pizza Pirates and Kingdom Maid Inc. Mr. James attended Kingdom Recovery Ministries.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his only child, Kalin Dai James (Darius) Perry; sisters, Marketta James Parker and Nasheka Latimer; mother, Agatha Hudson (Eugene) Hill; grandchildren, James R. Perry and Joy M. Perry; fiancé, Jody Allred; godson, Andre DeMarcus Tate; stepbrother, Calvin Hill; stepsisters, LaCassa Hill, Tunisha Bowman, LaTosha Stewart and Shelby Hill; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the guest registry.