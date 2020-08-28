1/1
Marcus Maurice Humbert
Marcus Maurice
Humbert
January 20 1988-
August 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Marcus Maurice Humbert, 32, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Humbert was born January 20, 1988 in Columbus, GA to Patricia Denson and John Rhymes. He was a former electrician with Strata Solar.
His survivors include his mother, Patricia Denson; father, John W. Rhymes; one brother, Darryl Denson, Columbus, GA; nine sisters, LaKisha Kitchens, Tiffani Humbert, Courtney Humbert, Jasmine Jackson all of Columbus, GA, Velencia Penn, Shakeema Upshaw, Bryerra Crews, Kyerra Crews and Paquallia Johnson all of Eufaula, AL; a special friend, Tenna Wardlaw and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
AUG
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Green Acres Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
August 25, 2020
Deeply saddened for your loss.Please accept my sincere condolences.
