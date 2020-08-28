Marcus Maurice
Humbert
January 20 1988-
August 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Marcus Maurice Humbert, 32, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Humbert was born January 20, 1988 in Columbus, GA to Patricia Denson and John Rhymes. He was a former electrician with Strata Solar.
His survivors include his mother, Patricia Denson; father, John W. Rhymes; one brother, Darryl Denson, Columbus, GA; nine sisters, LaKisha Kitchens, Tiffani Humbert, Courtney Humbert, Jasmine Jackson all of Columbus, GA, Velencia Penn, Shakeema Upshaw, Bryerra Crews, Kyerra Crews and Paquallia Johnson all of Eufaula, AL; a special friend, Tenna Wardlaw and a host of other relatives and friends.
