Margaret Ann
Pearson
February 7, 1920-
December 12, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Margaret Ann Pearson, 99, of Columbus, GA, passed Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. O.L. Ducan, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Pearson was born February 7, 1920 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Joe Richardson and the late Lillie Jenkins Richardson. She retired from the Ford Motor Company.
Survivors include a special and devoted great niece, Victoria Long-Roy and family (Benjamin Roy, M.D., LaDonna and Jordan); nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 20, 2019