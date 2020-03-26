|
|
Margaret
Arnold
September 5, 1923-
March 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- Margaret Elizabeth Houghton Arnold was born in Columbus, Georgia, on September 5, 1923, to Joseph Lee Houghton and Emma Patton Houghton. She was a much loved "Morningside Mama" and a member of Morningside Baptist Church.
Due to limitations caused by the coronavirus, the funeral services will be held graveside at 11:00 on Friday, March 27, 2020 for immediate family only and officiated by Jonathan Badgett. Arrangements are made by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. We wish to express our sincere love and friendship to all our family and friends who are unable to be with us.
Margaret was married over 50 years to Antone B. Arnold, who predeceased her in 1998.
Survivors include: daughter – Gloria Arnold Mims (Bill) of Vienna, Virginia; son – Robert B. Arnold (Cindy) of Chandler, Arizona; son – William D. Arnold of Crawfordville, Florida; nephew - Lee Patton (Pat) Elliott (Brenda) of Columbus, Georgia; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and a host of wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to Columbus Hospice; Morningside Baptist Church Library Fund; or any .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2020