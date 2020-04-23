|
Margaret Belle Smith
Gibbs
July 5, 1923-
April 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Margaret Belle Smith Gibbs, 96, of Columbus, GA died Saturday April 18, 2020 at Magnolia Manor Nursing facility in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday at Parkhill Cemetery, according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home 4048 Macon Road Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Gibbs was born July 5, 1923 in Lee County, AL to the late George Washington "Wash" Smith and Laura Clegg Smith. She had ten brothers and sisters. She was a charter member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church. Mrs. Gibbs worked at Bibb Mill, Swift Mill, and was a cashier at Piggly Wiggly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Boyd Gibbs, son, Boyd Gibbs, all of her brothers and sisters, grandson Richard Gibbs, and her best friend, George Beck.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Gibbs Myers (George) and Ruth "Bootsie" Gibbs Curry (John), son, Robert "Bobby" Gibbs (Mary), five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, a great great grandson, three step grandchildren, and five step great grandchildren.
Mrs. Gibbs loved to dance, fish and travel. The family would like to thank the staff for comforting their mother while she was at Magnolia Manor South 2.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2020