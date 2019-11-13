|
Margaret
Camp
July 11, 1924-
November 11, 2019
Columbus, GA- Margaret Camp was born the youngest of three children to Lewis "Smiley" Rowland and Myrtle Davis Rowland on 11 July 1924 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She passed away on 11 November 2019 at age 95. A funeral service will be held at Striffler Hamby chapel on Macon Road at 2:00 PM on Friday, 15 November with Reverend John Fugh officiating.
She grew up on golf courses, as her father, and later brother, were both golf professionals at Glen Garden Country Club where both Ben Hogan and Bryon Nelson were caddies. She learned to play golf at an early age and enjoyed playing well into her later years.
She met the love of her life, Eugene Camp, in 1940 on a blind date, though she had admired him from afar in his role as an usher at the Majestic Theater. After he joined the National Guard, his unit was activated and deployed to Pearl Harbor in October 1940 and he would be an anti-aircraft gun sergeant on 7 December 1941. She wrote him letters for 4 years; they became engaged by mail and married on 14 September 1944 while he was home on leave. They would become a model Army couple for the next 30 years. She was a professional quality seamstress and made curtains for all their many homes over the years as well as clothes for her children and herself. She had an uncanny eye for decorating and she was a meticulous dresser. Of particular note was her hair, which was always beautiful. Together they hosted many formal and informal parties at their home. She was a champion golfer at every place they lived and she was active in Bible studies everywhere as well.
Her best and most enduring role, however, was as mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a leader in all the activities of her children from Den mother for scouts to Secretary of the Sunday School and team mom for many sports. She taught her daughter and both granddaughters how to sew. Her finest garment was her daughter's wedding dress that dazzled people when it was recently on display at her daughter's 50th anniversary.
As her grandchildren grew up they would visit her individually during their summer vacation where she showered them with wisdom from a life well lived. Her impact on them is evident in their lives today.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Colonel Eugene Camp. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Lennox (Tom), her son Greg (Joanie), her six grandchildren, Tim Lennox (Grace), Todd Lennox (Sandy), Scott Camp (Jessica), Elizabeth Burden, Matthew Camp (Seema), Jennifer Camp and ten amazing great grandchildren. Her nephew Phil Daenzer and his wife Val also survive her.
