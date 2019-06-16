Margaret Carolyn

Bonner Dollar

October 8, 1925-

June 14, 2019

Columbus, GA- Carolyn Dollar, 93, of Columbus, GA passed away after a brief illness on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Parkhill Cemetery with Reverend Wayne Anthony officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Born on October 8, 1925, Margaret Carolyn was the daughter of Lesley and Charlie Bonner. She grew up in Pine Park, a small community between Cairo and Thomasville, GA. Carolyn graduated from Cairo High School and attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville as well as the University of Georgia.

Carolyn married Herman Dollar of Cairo after his return from WWII military service. They moved to Columbus in 1950 to raise their growing family. Carolyn obtained her degree from Auburn University and served as an elementary school teacher and librarian for many years in Muscogee County Schools.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Herman, and their young daughter, Pamela. She was also predeceased by her brother, Lesley Moore, and her son-in-law, Jay.

She is survived by her children, William Lesley "Butch" (Jeannie), Dale (Manuel), and Lynn. She enjoyed her time as Grandma "Jeems" with her grandchildren, Ian (Liz), Christina (Doug), Ryan (Toi), Susan (Gareth), and Adam (Summer). Carolyn was so proud of her three great grandchildren, Fiona, Madeline, and Lawson.

Carolyn loved her family beyond measure. She enjoyed her family time at the lake, Airstream camping, walking, and reading. And she loved all dogs, especially her "Chipper".

Carolyn and Herman were long time members of Morningside Baptist Church, a close community that was very important to them.

We wish to thank her loving friends at Covenant Woods as well as Columbus Hospice for their wonderful care.

Donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 6065 Morningside Dr. Columbus, GA 31909 or Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909.

