Margaret ChandlerFreemanFebruary 12, 1927-September 26, 2020COLUMBUS, GA- Margaret Chandler Freeman, 93, of Columbus Georgia passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the comfort of her home of 64 years and surrounded by the love of her family.She was born in Farragut Iowa on February 12, 1927. Margaret graduated from Modale High School and immediately moved to Washington DC and went to work for the National Labor Relations Board. After World War II she transferred to Guam as a typist with the War Department. There she met her future husband MSgt Rube Alfred Freeman. They both transferred to Japan with plans to marry. However, the Korean War broke out which delayed their union until they finally could get back together Stateside at Camp Gordon, Georgia. After a 3 year tour in Germany, they arrived at Fort Benning, Georgia along with two young sons.After her husband was killed in action in Vietnam in 1963, she first worked for an insurance company then became a Paraprofessional with the Muscogee County School System. During her 24 years of dedicated service, a few of the places she worked at were Nankipooh Elementary, Muscogee Elementary, Wynnton Road Elementary and Dimon Elementary.Member of Southside Baptist church as well as a Life Member of the Gold Star Wives of America. She dedicated her life to lovingly raising her sons with respect and patriotic morality. She was a strong willed woman who would do anything for her children and grandkids. She maintained a lifelong love for her husband and they are finally back together forever. She also had a passion for traveling with her sister and later travelled near and abroad visiting various places her sons were stationed at throughout their Air Force careers.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Dale Eugene Freeman; parents Leslie and Nora Chandler; brother Delmar Chandler; and two sisters, Nora DeLance and Maxine Martens. She is survived by three sons, Michael Freeman, Keith Freeman, and Steven Freeman, all of Columbus Georgia, as well as six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.Visitation will be at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary on Thursday, 1 October 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be Friday, 2 October 2020 at Striffler-Hamby at 10 am, officiated by family friend The Reverend Dr. Shirley M. Redmond. Private burial to follow at the Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery.