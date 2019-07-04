Margaret Christine

McFarlin

Oct. 8, 1941-

July 1, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Margaret Christine McFarlin, 77, of Phenix City, Alabama died on Monday July 1, 2019 in Shelby County, Alabama after her battle with cancer and double pneumonia. "Christine" McFarlin, daughter of the deceased Melba and Robert Franklin Sr., and the deceased loving husband Larry R. McFarlin Sr., was born in Phenix City, Alabama and lived most of her young life in Columbus, Georgia. She graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus, GA and was looking forward to her 60th class reunion this year. She is survived by her daughter Kathryn McFarlin Owensby (Kenny); her son Larry R. McFarlin Jr.; her sisters Jean Franklin Dudek and Cindy Franklin Phillips; and her brother Robert Franklin Jr. (Mary). Christine worked as an assistant director at Vestavia Hills Extended Daycare for 13 years. She loved her family, friends, and children so very much. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at Southern Heritage in Pelham, AL at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 4, 2019