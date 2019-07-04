Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southern Heritage
Pelham, AL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Heritage
Pelham, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McFarlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Christine McFarlin


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Christine McFarlin Obituary
Margaret Christine
McFarlin
Oct. 8, 1941-
July 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Margaret Christine McFarlin, 77, of Phenix City, Alabama died on Monday July 1, 2019 in Shelby County, Alabama after her battle with cancer and double pneumonia. "Christine" McFarlin, daughter of the deceased Melba and Robert Franklin Sr., and the deceased loving husband Larry R. McFarlin Sr., was born in Phenix City, Alabama and lived most of her young life in Columbus, Georgia. She graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus, GA and was looking forward to her 60th class reunion this year. She is survived by her daughter Kathryn McFarlin Owensby (Kenny); her son Larry R. McFarlin Jr.; her sisters Jean Franklin Dudek and Cindy Franklin Phillips; and her brother Robert Franklin Jr. (Mary). Christine worked as an assistant director at Vestavia Hills Extended Daycare for 13 years. She loved her family, friends, and children so very much. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at Southern Heritage in Pelham, AL at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.