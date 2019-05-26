Home

Margaret D. Tyson


1926 - 2019
Margaret D. Tyson Obituary
Margaret D.
Tyson
January 22,1926-
April 29, 2019
Irmo, SC- Margaret D. Tyson, 93, born January 22, 1926 formerly of Columbus, Georgia, died April 29, 2019 at Generations of Irmo.
The family will hold a private ceremony at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local Memory Care Units and Hospice facilities.
Margaret was born in Augusta, Georgia and fondly called Macon, Georgia her home. She and her late husband, Robert Grady Tyson moved to Columbus in 1966. They were married 48 years prior to his passing in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her brothers; William F. "Bud" and Carey L. Davis, Jr., as well as her mother Annie L. Davis. She was a homemaker, enjoyed knitting, and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her sons; Robert G. "Bob" Tyson and Joel (Peggy) Tyson, four grandchildren; Robert III, Russell, Joel, Jr. and Katherine Sarah.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 26, 2019
