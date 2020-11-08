1/1
Margaret E. Cooper
1936 - 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Margaret E. Cooper, 84, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Talledega, AL. A private graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA. Rev. James Knuckles will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Margaret E. Cooper was born on July 26, 1936 to the late Willie Henry Ellison and Stella Turner Ellison in Talbot County, GA. She was a faithful member of First Union Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board until the church closed.
She is survived by her son, Ivory Cooper (Regina), Montgomery, AL; three grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Main Post Cemetery
