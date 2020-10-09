1/1
Margaret Ellen Querna
1946 - 2020
Margaret Ellen
Querna
August 11, 1946 -
October 7, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Columbus, GA- Margaret Querna, 74, passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 from complications of autoimmune liver disease. Her funeral will be held at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home at 10:00 am on Saturday October 10, 2020. Visitation will begin at 09:00 am prior to the funeral (masks required). A private entombment to follow at Parkhill Cemetery. Reverend Doctor Tim Jones will officiate. A reception will be held at Spring Harbor at 2 pm for friends and relatives.
She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late Harry Blackburn Bushree and the late Anna Cosmark Bushree. She graduated from Putnam City High School in 1964, attended Oklahoma State University, graduated with a BS degree in Biology/Chemistry from University of Central Oklahoma and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Medical Technology in 1968 earning MT (ASCP) credentials. She later earned a MAEd degree from Chapman College.
While at college in Oklahoma, she met her husband, John, in Chemistry class. They married on June 1, 1968 and moved to Portland, Oregon for John to attend Dental School. During those 4 years, Margaret worked as a Medical Technologist in the kidney transplant research program at the University of Oregon Medical School. Upon graduation, John was commissioned in the United States Army Dental Corps. The family moved to several wonderful duty stations for the next 26 years settling in Columbus in 1993. She taught at Kendrick High School until 1998.
She was a member of Britt David Baptist Church. She wishes to be remembered for serving Jesus Christ to the best of her ability. Her favorite quotation is from William Penn: "I expect to pass through this world but once. Any good therefore that I can do, or any kindness or abilities that I can show to any fellow creature, let me do it now. Let me not defer it or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again."
Survivors include her devoted husband, Dr. John C. Querna; 2 sons, Carl David Querna (Stephanie) and Alexander Matthew Querna (Monique), two precious grandchildren, Paul David and Emily Margaret and sisters-in-law, Marylu Stone and Jane Kenworthy (Ed).
Many thanks to her supportive friends at Spring Harbor, her bridge group and to many long distance friends who are deeply loved. Special thanks to her physicians, Dr. Harvey Harris and Dr. Jamal Mohyuddin and Janet Hyder, her chiropractor since 1993, and to the doctors and staff at Emory Hospital, Atlanta and St. Francis and Piedmont Hospitals, Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Britt David Baptist Church, 2801 W. Britt David Rd, Columbus, GA 31909



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
OCT
10
Funeral
10:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
