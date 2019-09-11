|
|
Margaret Hodge
Gullatte
August 26, 1930-
September 8, 2019
Salem, AL- Margaret Hodge Gullatte, 89, of Salem, AL, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm EDT, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Dexter James and Rev. Ritchie Ashburn officiating. A private interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 2:00 until 3:00 pm EDT, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gullatte was born August 26, 1930 in Pike County, AL, daughter of the late John Lee and Lucile Starling Lee. She worked in administration at the office of Dr. Harold Jarrell for over 27 years. Mrs. Gullatte was very active in the community being a member of the Jacyettes, the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) and the Women's Ministry at Central Baptist Church. She was a long time member of Central Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Hodge; brothers, Charles Lee, Cullen Lee and Gene Lee; one sister, Mary Annis Hodge.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Gullatte of Salem, AL; a daughter, Sharon Cook of Phenix City, AL; a step-daughter, Angela Shenton of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Margie Lee Ivey; one brother, Curtis Lee; grandchildren, Ashley Singletary (Meg) and Sterling Singletary; great-grandchildren, Jackson Singletary and Ava Singletary; step-grandchildren, Samuel Gullatte, Catherine Gullatte and Joel Shenton; step-great-grandchildren, Maria Gullatte; several extended family and caring friends.
Online condolences may be shared at www.vancememorialchapel.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019