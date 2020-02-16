|
Margaret Hooks
Riley
June 11, 1920-
February 13, 2020
Fortson, GA- Margaret Hooks Riley, age 99, of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020. A Memorial visitation for Margaret will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life 6:00 pm in The St. Elmo Room of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907.
Margaret was born June 11, 1920 in Wrightsville, Georgia to Ethel Rozine Hooks and James Harvey Hooks. The family moved to Columbus area where she attended Muscogee County Schools and was a member of the first graduating class of Jordan Vocational High School in 1938. Margaret married Edmund William Riley in 1946 after having met him at a USO dance at Fort Benning. Margaret was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and attended as a child while the church was located on Camp Benning. She continued serving the church throughout her life and was the oldest surviving member of the church.
Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by; husband Edmund William Riley; daughter Mary Louise Riley; sister Odessa Hinton (John); and grandson Christopher Pate. She is survived by; son Edmund (Ed) Riley (Kim); and daughter Nancy Sue Riley; nephew Thomas (Tommy) Harvey Hinton (Cecily), granddaughters Tiffany Beach (Ben), and Kristen Geter (Wynn), great niece Corey Kate Hinton (Justin), nephew Carson Hinton (Kristin), grandchildren Kelsey, Kadein, Austin, Benjamin, Bailey, dear friends Norma Hults , Patti Burkheister and Loretta Love; other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Columbus Hospice House www.columbushospice.com. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Riley family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 16, 2020