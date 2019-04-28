Home

Columbus, Ga.- Margaret Johnson Green, 97, of Columbus, Ga. passed from this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
A private interment will be held in Marble City Cemetery, Sylacauga, Alabama according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Ga.
Mrs. Green was born December 18, 1921 in Sylacauga, Al. daughter of the late Winton Rex and Annie Mae Hand Johnson. She retired from Swift Textiles and was preceded in death by her son, Philip Earl Green, and her brothers, Ralph, Morris and Clyde.
Margaret was a kind and gentle woman who knew hard work and overcame many hardships. She was a devoted and loving daughter and mother. May her soul rest in the peace and love of God.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
