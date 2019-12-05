|
Margaret Nellie
Downing
September 27, 1952-
November 30, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Margaret Nellie Downing, 67 of Phenix City, AL, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at jack Hughston Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, AL. Interment will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, The family will receive friends Friday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Mrs. Downing was born September 27, 1952 in Concord, New Hampshire; daughter of the late John J. and Alice Tinker Sweeney. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant and baptist by faith. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Downing, Jr., two sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include her sons, John E. Downing, Sr., Joseph Downing, three grandchildren, John Joshua and Justin Downing, one brother and one sister.
Mrs. Downing was sweet and caring and took care of others. She was a woman of many skills and will be greatly missed.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 5, 2019