Margaret P.
Bolden
August 28, 1953-
June 1, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Margaret P. Bolden, 66, transitioned her life Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare. A Homegoing Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 2:00 pm at Agape Church International, 801 - 14th Street, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Arden Williams-Stallion, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Ms. Bolden was born on August 28, 1953 to the late Eddie L. Perdue, Sr. and Robena Jones in Birmingham, AL. She was a retired nurse of 35 years. Ms. Bolden loved spending time with her family and friends, volunteering with her church and helping others. She leaves to cherish her precious memories two sons, Billy (JoAnne) Bowden and Antonio Bolden; a daughter, Cherie (Yolanda) Bolden; nine grandchildren, Johnathan, Danielle, Brennan, Courtney, Sentonio, Jabri, Talashia, Yarika and Majik; a great-granddaughter, Jamiya; a brother, Eddie L Perdue, Jr.; a sister, Diane Perdue; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Bolden
August 28, 1953-
June 1, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Margaret P. Bolden, 66, transitioned her life Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare. A Homegoing Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 2:00 pm at Agape Church International, 801 - 14th Street, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Arden Williams-Stallion, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Ms. Bolden was born on August 28, 1953 to the late Eddie L. Perdue, Sr. and Robena Jones in Birmingham, AL. She was a retired nurse of 35 years. Ms. Bolden loved spending time with her family and friends, volunteering with her church and helping others. She leaves to cherish her precious memories two sons, Billy (JoAnne) Bowden and Antonio Bolden; a daughter, Cherie (Yolanda) Bolden; nine grandchildren, Johnathan, Danielle, Brennan, Courtney, Sentonio, Jabri, Talashia, Yarika and Majik; a great-granddaughter, Jamiya; a brother, Eddie L Perdue, Jr.; a sister, Diane Perdue; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.