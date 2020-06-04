Margaret P. Bolden
Margaret P.
Bolden
August 28, 1953-
June 1, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Margaret P. Bolden, 66, transitioned her life Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare. A Homegoing Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 2:00 pm at Agape Church International, 801 - 14th Street, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Arden Williams-Stallion, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Ms. Bolden was born on August 28, 1953 to the late Eddie L. Perdue, Sr. and Robena Jones in Birmingham, AL. She was a retired nurse of 35 years. Ms. Bolden loved spending time with her family and friends, volunteering with her church and helping others. She leaves to cherish her precious memories two sons, Billy (JoAnne) Bowden and Antonio Bolden; a daughter, Cherie (Yolanda) Bolden; nine grandchildren, Johnathan, Danielle, Brennan, Courtney, Sentonio, Jabri, Talashia, Yarika and Majik; a great-granddaughter, Jamiya; a brother, Eddie L Perdue, Jr.; a sister, Diane Perdue; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Agape Church International
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Cherie, Billy, Tony and Diane...You are in my Prayers, Praying for strength and comfort during this time of sorrow..I Love Y'all..I'm here if you need me
JACQUELINE RENEE McCray
Family
