Margaret Prince

Quintard

January 7, 1917 -

May 8, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Margaret Quintard age 102, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home with her loving daughter Camilla her devoted caretaker for over decade. She was born on January 7, 1917 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Esther G. Prince and William A. Prince. She married Edward A. Quintard, Jr. in 1940 at the Chapel in Trinity Episcopal Church. They were married for 69 years upon his passing in 2009. She was a teacher in the Muscogee County School District from 1975 to 1985 at Wynnton Elementary School.

Mrs. Quintard was a beloved mother, excellent chef, talented designer and seamstress. One of her many talents included being an artist. She found so much joy in painting landscapes. Mrs. Quintard and her late husband were members of the Mr. and Ms. Club at Columbus Country Club where they both enjoyed dancing throughout the years. They both were avid bridge players and loved golf.

She is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, her son, Edward "Ted" A. Quintard, Jr.

Mrs. Quintard leaves her legacy to be cherished by her loving family: her youngest sister Susan Roper of Hendersonville North Carolina; her children Camilla Rich, Margaret Brown and her husband Gary, William A. "Alex" Quintard and his wife Diane, Charles "Chuck" Todd Quintard and his wife Barbara, Caroline Duckham and her husband Jeff "Dewey" and Cathy Quintard wife of her late son Ted; her loving grandchildren (Ted's Children) Alex and Donna Quintard, Andy Quintard, Mark Quintard, Barbara Quintard; (Camilla's Children) Cam and David Stephens, Dede Elinburg, (Margaret's Children) Michelle Shepard, Shay Funderburk, Jodi Hartmann and the late Wayne Brown; (Chuck's Children) Todd Quintard and Melissa Ball, (Caroline's Children) Chelsea Duckham and Justin Duckham.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1130 1st Ave. Columbus, Georgia 31901. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1146 Columbus, Georgia 31902.