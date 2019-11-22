|
Margaret Sanders
Jones
March 15, 1934-
November 17, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Margaret Sanders Jones, 85, of Columbus passed on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Muscogee Manor Nursing Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 12th Ave., Columbus, GA 31904. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Margaret S. Jones was born on March 15, 1934 to the late John and Leila Sanders. She confessed her life to Christ at 24th Street Baptist Church and was a member for 76 years. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Collins Jones, Sr. and son, Calvin Jones.
Cherishing her memories are three sons, Ronald (Cammillia) Jones, Killeen, TX, Collins Jones, Jr. and Bobby (Simone) Jones; four daughters, Vivian Louise Nelson, Lawanna Williams, Rebecca Jones and Bernice Cooper; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 22, 2019