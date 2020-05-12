Margaret
Thaxton
June 24, 1934-
May 9, 2020
Fortson, GA- Margaret Thaxton, age 85, of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 12:00-12:30 at Striffler-Hamby, followed by a Graveside Celebration of Margaret's Life at 1:00 PM in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. .
Margaret was born June 24, 1934 in Moultrie, Georgia to Jessie Pittman Smith and James Madison Smith. She retired from Columbus Carpet Mill, and lived a Christian Life and attended Central Baptist and Glenn Anthony Baptist Churches. Mrs. Thaxton loved children and was a nursery and childcare volunteer, and for many years was a leader in the WMU. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, laughing and sharing good times with her family. Mrs. Thaxton leaves a legacy of having a lasting impact on the children she nurtured throughout the years.
Margaret's husband of 39 years Walter Thaxton; father James Madison Smith and mother Jessie Pittman Smith; brothers Silas Smith; David Smith; Bill Smith and sister Ethel Green preceded her in death. She is survived by; daughters, Debbie Thaxton of Columbus, Georgia; Janet DeBoe (Michael) of Savannah, Georgia; Rebecca Valero (Anthony) of Fortson, Georgia; sons, Kenneth Thaxton Jr. (Patti) of League City, Texas; Keith Thaxton (Teresa) of Fayettville, Georgia; brother Jerry Smith (Gloria); sisters Ella Mae Hambrick, Rosa Nevienski, Florence Rahm (Stantley) and Lee Schmidt (Ray); 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; nieces; nephews; other family members and many, many friends to cherish her memory.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Columbus Hospice at www.columbushospice.com in Mrs. Thaxton's memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Thaxton family.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 12, 2020.